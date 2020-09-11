THE FLOWER KINGS Release Lyric Video For New Single "Broken"

On October 30, progressive rockers The Flower Kings will release their new double album, Islands, via InsideOutMusic, just a year after the group’s much celebrated Waiting For Miracles.

With "Broken", the group now presents a first track from this opus and has the following to say about the track: “Howdy people - how is life on your islands and in your isolation? Good news is - there is music - and even better - there is NEW music from The Flower Kings. Here is 'Broken' - first song from our new double album/triple LP!! 'Broken' is a song about addiction, stress and confusion - Not a typical song for the album, because the album has no 'typical' style - it is just a wild ride of styles and influences. We're super excited about you to hear ALL of it, but here is a first glimpse of the progressive smorgasbord. There is more waiting. Get your pre-orders going! Much love from Jonas - Mirkko - Zach - Hasse & Roine!”

Watch the lyric video for "Broken" below:

The 92-minutes long Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, The Flower Kings present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

Islands will be available as massive Limited 3LP & 2CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve; as Limited Edition 2CD Digipak and Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Strictly limited coloured vinyl editions are available from these outlets:

* 100x orange

* 200x creamy white

- insideoutshop.de

* 200x transparent light blue

- justforkicks.de

Tracklisting:

Disc One

"Racing With Blinders On"

"From The Ground"

"Black Swan"

"Morning News"

"Broken"

"Goodbye Outrage"

"Journeyman"

"Tangerine"

"Solaris"

"Heart Of The Valley"

"Man In A Two Peace Suit"

Disc Two

"All I Need Is Love"

"A New Species"

"Northern Lights"

"Hidden Angles"

"Serpentine"

"Looking For Answers"

"Telescope"

"Fool’s Gold"

"Between Hope & Fear"

"Islands"

Lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocal, Ukulele, Guitars, Additional Keyboards

Hasse Fröberg - Vocal & Acoustic Guitar

Jonas Reingold - Bass, Acoustic Guitar

Zach Kamins - Pianos, Organ, Synthesizers, Mellotron, Orchestrations

Mirko DeMaio - Drums, Percussion

Guest: Rob Townsend - Soprano Saxophone

(Photo - Lilian Forsberg)