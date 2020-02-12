THE FLOWER KINGS Release "Miracles For America" Drum Playthrough Video

Progressive rock legends, The Flower Kings, released their new studio double-album, Waiting For Miracles, via InsideOutMusic last November.

Waiting For Miracles offers complex and intricate compositions, which also profit from drummer Mirkko DeMaio’s impressive performance and style. He now invites you to check out his playthrough of the epic "Miracles For America" and states: "I've recorded this the week right before leaving for Japan for two concerts with The Flower Kings, which have been a huge success! 'Miracles For America' is probably the most tricky song of the album Waiting For Miracles, but it has been for me the most easy to record, because in a total honest way, I've practiced this more hehehe…

"It's an edited version (basically I've took off a short 'atmosphere' part where there's no drums, just to save a little time) and my drumming is slightly different from the album version, indeed it has more my live approach to it. Enjoy!"

The album is comprised of 15 new tracks, recorded last summer at RMV studio in Stockholm, Sweden – a vintage studio space owned by ABBA star Benny Andersson. Get it here.

Disc 1:

"House Of Cards"

"Black Flag"

"Miracles For America"

"Vertigo"

"The Bridge"

"Ascending To The Stars"

"Wicked Old Symphony"

"The Rebel Circus"

"Sleep With The Enemy"

"The Crowning Of Greed"

Disc 2:

"House Of Cards Reprise"

"Spirals"

"Steampunk"

"We Were Always Here"

"Busking At Brobank"

"Wicked Old Symphony":

"Miracles For America":

"Black Flag":

The Flower Kings started as an outlet for guitarist/singer/composer Roine Stolt in 1994 - a time when prog-rock wasn’t mere history, nor a dirty word. The band quickly gained momentum and was one of a handful of bands helping to revive the progressive rock scene worldwide. Roine has since collaborated with a host of legendary musicians across various projects, including his acclaimed 2015 album with YES legend Jon Anderson, progressive-rock supergroup Transatlantic alongside Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Pete Trewavas, and a year as bass player with Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. The Flower Kings however, has always felt like home for Roine and the other band veterans Jonas Reingold and Hasse Fröberg.