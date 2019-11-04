THE FLOWER KINGS Streaming New Song "Wicked Old Symphony"

Progressive rock legends, The Flower Kings, are streaming the new song, "Wicked Old Symphony", from the band's upcoming new studio double-album, Waiting For Miracles, out via InsideOutMusic on November 8. Listen below.

The album is comprised of 15 new tracks, recorded over the summer at RMV studio in Stockholm, Sweden – a vintage studio space owned by ABBA star Benny Andersson.

The album will be released as a 2CD, gatefold 2LP + 2CD, and as digital album, featuring beautiful artwork by American artist Kevin Sloan. Pre-order here.

Disc 1:

"House Of Cards"

"Black Flag"

"Miracles For America"

"Vertigo"

"The Bridge"

"Ascending To The Stars"

"Wicked Old Symphony"

"The Rebel Circus"

"Sleep With The Enemy"

"The Crowning Of Greed"

Disc 2:

"House Of Cards Reprise"

"Spirals"

"Steampunk"

"We Were Always Here"

"Busking At Brobank"

"Wicked Old Symphony":

"Miracles For America":

"Black Flag":

Trailer:

The Flower Kings will be heading out on tour this December with label mates Kayak. Roine Stolt: "We're happy to go on tour in Europe again in December - We will present The Flower Kings music from the early days - concert favourites - plus some brand new music - that is along the lines of the early music of the band - symphonic rock. We're happy to bring our friends in Kayak along for this proggy double bill - it will be a monumental meltdown of melodic prog - not to be missed."

The two bands will perform 12 dates across six countries, and you can find the full list of shows below, tickets on sale now:

December

1 - Bahnhof St. Pauli - Hamburg, Germany

2 - Musikzentrum - Hannover, Germany

3 - OK Andaluzia - Piekary Slaskie, Poland

4 - Klub U Bazyla - Poznan, Poland

6 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, Netherlands

7 - De Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

8- Scala - London, UK

9 - Piano - Dortmund, Germany

10 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

11 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

12 - Brewhouse - Gothenburg, Sweden

14 - Kraken - Stockholm, Sweden

The Flower Kings started as an outlet for guitarist/singer/composer Roine Stolt in 1994 - a time when prog-rock wasn’t mere history, nor a dirty word. The band quickly gained momentum and was one of a handful of bands helping to revive the progressive rock scene worldwide. Roine has since collaborated with a host of legendary musicians across various projects, including his acclaimed 2015 album with YES legend Jon Anderson, progressive-rock supergroup Transatlantic alongside Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Pete Trewavas, and a year as bass player with Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. The Flower Kings however, has always felt like home for Roine and the other band veterans Jonas Reingold and Hasse Fröberg.