THE FLOWER KINGS To Release A Kingdom Of Colours 2 (2004 - 2013) Boxset

Veteran Swedish progressive rockers The Flower Kings released the first part of a career spanning boxset, titled A Kingdom of Colours (1995-2002), late last year, covering the period starting with Back In The World Of Adventures to Unfold The Future over the course of 10 discs.

Now they announce the release of A Kingdom Of Colours 2 (2004 – 2013), which covers the albums from Adam & Eve to Desolation Rose, and also includes three discs of bonus material dating back from 1995. As with the first part of the boxset, there is a brand new interview with band leader Roine Stolt conducted by journalist Dom Lawson, giving a history of this period of the band’s existence.

A limited amount of the boxset will be available in the US only through InsideOutMusic.com.

Tracklisting:

Adam & Eve

"Love Supreme"

"Cosmic Circus"

"Babylon"

"A Vampires View"

"Days Gone By"

"Adam & Eve"

"Starlight Man"

"Timelines"

"Drivers Seat"

"The Blade Of Cain"



Paradox Hotel



CD1

"Check In"

"Monsters & Men"

"Jealousy"

"Hit Me With A Hit"

"Pioneers Of Aviation"

"Lucy Had A Dream"

"Bavarian Skies"

"Selfconsuming Fire"

"Mommy Leave The Light On"

"End On A High Note"



CD2

"Minor Giant Steps"

"Touch My Heaven"

"The Unorthodox Dancinglesson"

"Man Of The World"

"Life Will Kill You"

"The Way The Waters Are Moving"

"What If God Is Alone"

"Paradox Hotel"

"Blue Planet"



The Sum Of No Evil

"One More Time"

"Love Is The Only Answer"

"Trading My Soul"

"The Sum Of No Reason"

"Flight 999 Brimstone Air"

"Life In Motion"



Banks Of Eden



"Numbers"

"For The Love Of Gold"

"Pandemonium"

"For Those About To Drown"

"Rising The Imperial"



Desolation Rose



"Tower One"

"Sleeping Bones"

"Desolation Road"

"White Tuxedos"

"The Resurrected Judas"

"The Silent Masses"

"Last Carnivore"

"Dark Fascist Skies"

"Blood Of Eden"

"Silent Graveyards"



Bonus Disc 1



"Kite"

"Buffalo Man"

"The Flower King" (re-recording 1998)

"Stardust We Are" (re-recording 1998)

"Last Exit"

"Brazilian Woman"

"Dexter Frank Jr."

"Agent Supreme"

"Space Traveller"



Bonus Disc 2



"Petit Heritage"

"A Good Heart"

"The Crown And The Cross"

"King Of Grief"

"She Carved Me A Wooden Heart"

"Space Revolver"

"Jupiter Backwards"

"The River"

"Turn The Stone"

"Regal Divers"



Bonus Disc 3



"Illuminati"

"Fireghosts"

"Going Up"

"LoLines"

"Runaway Train"

"Interstellar Visitations"

"Lazy Monkey"

"Psalm 2013"

"The Wailing Wall"

"Badbeats"

"Burning Spears"

"The Final Era"