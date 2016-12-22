THE FOO FIGHTERS Meet RICK JAMES In Mashup Of "The Pretender" And "Super Freak"; Official "Freaktender" Video Available

December 22, 2016, 8 hours ago

news foo fighters hard rock

Mashup king DJ Cummerbund is at it again, this time with a mix dubbed "Freaktender" featuring The Foo Fighters hit "The Pretender" mashed up with the Rick James classic "Super Freak". Check out the clip complete with a video edited for the new song below. Note the contributions by The Beach Boys and Led Zeppelin as the song plays out.

The Foo Fighters are more than happy with the result judging by their reaction on Twitter:


