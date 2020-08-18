THE FREQUENCY CONSPIRACY Release “Rock Candy” Cover Feat. LAST IN LINE Vocalist ANDREW FREEMAN
August 18, 2020, 33 minutes ago
Drummer Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Seventrain, Shockhead) has just released the first single and video from his new project The Frequency Conspiracy. It’s a cover version of “Rock Candy” by the legendary band Montrose from the soon to be released Quarantine Covers album featuring:
Andrew Freeman (Last in Line, Lynch Mob, Offspring) – Vocals
Joshua Jones (Poster Child) - Guitars
Rick Skatore (24-7 Spyz) - Bass
Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Shockhead, Seventrain) – Drums
The album is currently being recorded at Exum Studios by Scott Exum (Stabbing Westward, Unwritten Law), Room 9 Studios by Jerry Whiting and AJP Studios by Alex Pappas (Finch).
The single is available now on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and most digital platforms. The full-length album is scheduled to be released worldwide in early 2021; however, no specific release date is available at this time.