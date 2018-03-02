THE FRIGHT Debut "Fade Away" Music Video

The Fright have released a video for “Fade Away”, a track from their new album Canto V, available via SPV/Steamhammer. Watch the new clip below.

The Canto V album was produced by Waldemar Sorychta (Lacuna Coil, Tiamat, Sodom, Moonspell), who commented on his co-operation with The Fright: "This is a really outstanding band and they present a well dosed mixture between Gothic tunes and metal. Strong melodies and hook lines alongside a very talented shouter - this is top notch! The whole production process was extremely enjoyable. I definitely found some new friends. Thanks a lot guys."

Canto V’s cover art was created by German artist Timo Würz.

Tracklisting:

“Bonfire Night”

“No One”

“Wander Alone”

“Love Is Gone”

“Fade Away”

“Oblivion”

“Leave”

“Drowned In Red”

“Century Without A Name”

“In Sicherheit”

“Fade Away” video:

“Oblivion” video:

“Bonfire Night” video: