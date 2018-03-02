THE FRIGHT Debut "Fade Away" Music Video
March 2, 2018, 9 hours ago
The Fright have released a video for “Fade Away”, a track from their new album Canto V, available via SPV/Steamhammer. Watch the new clip below.
The Canto V album was produced by Waldemar Sorychta (Lacuna Coil, Tiamat, Sodom, Moonspell), who commented on his co-operation with The Fright: "This is a really outstanding band and they present a well dosed mixture between Gothic tunes and metal. Strong melodies and hook lines alongside a very talented shouter - this is top notch! The whole production process was extremely enjoyable. I definitely found some new friends. Thanks a lot guys."
Canto V’s cover art was created by German artist Timo Würz.
Tracklisting:
“Bonfire Night”
“No One”
“Wander Alone”
“Love Is Gone”
“Fade Away”
“Oblivion”
“Leave”
“Drowned In Red”
“Century Without A Name”
“In Sicherheit”
“Fade Away” video:
“Oblivion” video:
“Bonfire Night” video: