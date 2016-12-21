THE GHOST OF SINNERS PAST - Fan-Filmed Video From Toys For Tots Show

On December 20th, The Ghost Of Sinners Past - featuring former Sin City Sinners members Brent Muscat, Zachary Throne, Rob Cournoyer and Michael Doc Ellis - played the Toys For Tots benefit show at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fan-filmed video of the band covering Heart's "Barracuda", with special guest vocalist Cian Coey, as well as "Anything Anything" by Dramarama can be enjoyed below.

Prior to taking the stage at the Hard Rock, The Ghost Of Sinners Past appeared on The Morning Blend on KTNV Channel 13 where they talked about the charity event and played "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town".