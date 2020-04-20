THE GOON SQUAD Feat. ALICE COOPER Band Members Pay Tribute To Late New York Punk Style Icon JIMMY WEBB With IGGY POP Cover; Video

On Sunday, Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henriksen, and Glen Sobel, known best for backing up rock icon Alice Cooper, teamed up to perform a socially distant tribute to their friend and NYC fashion icon, Jimmy Webb.

Webb was the manager and buyer for Trash And Vaudeville for many years before opening his own boutique in 2017. He called his store I Need More, named after an Iggy Pop song, and dubbed it, “A Rock N Roll Clothing Store That’s All About The Spirit Of New York City… Past, Present And Future.” Jimmy styled for MTV, Rolling Stone and Vogue Magazines, and his regular customers/clients/friends were a who’s who of punk and rock music, including Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Duff McKagan, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Slash.

The Goon Squad, as the Alice Cooper band calls itself, filmed their parts from their homes around the world and edited the tracks together for their tribute. "I Wanna Be Your Dog", a song from Iggy Pop, was a fitting memorial to Webb, because of his close relationship with Iggy. In a lieu of a big hug, this way the band’s way of saying farewell to their longtime friend Jimmy Webb.

(Photo - Victor Chalfant)