THE GREAT DISCORD Release “Darkest Day” Music Video

Sweden’s The Great Discord have released a video for “Darkest Day”, a track from the band’s latest album, The Rabbit Hole, released last September via The Sign Records. Watch the video below:

Katatonia are on tour in the UK and Ireland this month with support from Ghost Bath and The Great Discord. Remaining dates are listed below.

May

8 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory

9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms

10 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms

11 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control

12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy