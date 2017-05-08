THE GREAT DISCORD Release “Darkest Day” Music Video
May 8, 2017, 28 minutes ago
Sweden’s The Great Discord have released a video for “Darkest Day”, a track from the band’s latest album, The Rabbit Hole, released last September via The Sign Records. Watch the video below:
Katatonia are on tour in the UK and Ireland this month with support from Ghost Bath and The Great Discord. Remaining dates are listed below.
May
8 - Bristol, UK - The Marble Factory
9 - Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms
10 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms
11 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control
12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
13 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy