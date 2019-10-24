THE GREAT OLD ONES Offer Full Stream Of Cosmicism Album Ahead Of Official Release

October 24, 2019, an hour ago

news black death the great old ones

French Lovecraftian black metal masters, The Great Old Ones, will release their new record, Cosmicism, tomorrow, Friday, October 25, via Season Of Mist. An advanced album stream can be found below. Pre-order the new album here.

The artwork for Cosmicism was created by Jeff Grimal.

Tracklisting:

"Cosmic Depths"
"The Omniscient"
"Of Dementia"
"Lost Carcosa"
"A Thousand Young"
"Dreams of the Nuclear Chaos"
"Nyarlathotep"
"To A Dreamer" (Bonus Track)

Album stream:

"Nyarlathotep" lyric video:

(Photo - Joel Queyrel)



