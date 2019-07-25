THE GREAT OLD ONES To Release Cosmicism Album In October; "The Omniscient" Single Streaming

French Lovecraftian black metal masters, The Great Old Ones, will release Cosmicism on October 25. Pre-order here.

The first single from the album, "The Omniscient", which centers around Lovecraftian cosmic entity and Outer God, Yog-Sothoth, can be streamed below.

Vocalist and guitarist Benjamin Guerry comments: "We are very proud to present you 'The Omniscient,' the first extract of our new album. Follow the story of Wilbur Whateley and his destiny, directly linked with Yog -Sothoth, in a song full of epic feelings and dramatic tones. Yog-Sothoth is the gate. Yog-Sothoth is the key and guardian of the gate."

The artwork for Cosmicism was created by Jeff Grimal.

Tracklisting:

"Cosmic Depths"

"The Omniscient"

"Of Dementia"

"Lost Carcosa"

"A Thousand Young"

"Dreams of the Nuclear Chaos"

"Nyarlathotep"

"To A Dreamer" (Bonus Track)

"The Omniscient":

(Photo - Joel Queyrel)