THE GREAT OLD ONES To Release Cosmicism Album In October; "The Omniscient" Single Streaming
July 25, 2019, 25 minutes ago
French Lovecraftian black metal masters, The Great Old Ones, will release Cosmicism on October 25. Pre-order here.
The first single from the album, "The Omniscient", which centers around Lovecraftian cosmic entity and Outer God, Yog-Sothoth, can be streamed below.
Vocalist and guitarist Benjamin Guerry comments: "We are very proud to present you 'The Omniscient,' the first extract of our new album. Follow the story of Wilbur Whateley and his destiny, directly linked with Yog -Sothoth, in a song full of epic feelings and dramatic tones. Yog-Sothoth is the gate. Yog-Sothoth is the key and guardian of the gate."
The artwork for Cosmicism was created by Jeff Grimal.
Tracklisting:
"Cosmic Depths"
"The Omniscient"
"Of Dementia"
"Lost Carcosa"
"A Thousand Young"
"Dreams of the Nuclear Chaos"
"Nyarlathotep"
"To A Dreamer" (Bonus Track)
"The Omniscient":
(Photo - Joel Queyrel)