THE GROTESQUERY – Featuring KAM LEE, ROGGA JOHANSSON Sign With Xtreem Music; New Album Due Spring 2018

The Grotesquery, the band led by Swedish mastermind Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Putrevore, Ribspreader) and mythic Florida vocalist Kam Lee (ex-Massacre), have just signed a deal with Xtreem Music for the release of their fourth album, The Lupine Anathema.

Formed back in 2009, The Grotesquery have been spreading their awesome death metal with their first three albums, all released through Cyclone Empire, and gaining a loyal fanbase around the world.

After completing a trilogy, the band is now starting a side chapter with The Lupine Anathema, still in the clutches of the Lovecraftian horrors of old. Expect nothing else than a continuation of the sound they have forged so far: heaviness, melodies, groove, and the legendary and classic vocals of Mr. Kam Lee.

The band will soon the reveal cover artwork, tracklist, and first advance single for The Lupine Anathema, as well as a release date that will happen around spring 2018.