The Hall Of Heavy Metal History Declares Halloween “A National Night Of Metal”; Radio Stations Unite To Preserve Heavy Metal Music

This Halloween, numerous radio stations throughout the country will unite for “A National Night Of Metal”, in an effort to help preserve heavy metal music.

The campaign was developed by The Hall Of Heavy Metal History. The organization enshrines iconic hard rock and heavy metal musicians and industry executives into an annual Hall Of Fame ceremony every January. With a fanatical global fanbase, they are dedicated to preserving hard rock and metal music for future generations.

“A National Night Of Metal unites the fans, radio stations, industry executives, and DJ’s all at the same time,” says Hall Of Heavy Metal History founder Pat Gesualdo. “The event enables listeners to vote for the albums from their favorite bands, then the DJ’s get to choose their favorite song on the most requested albums. Fans also get a chance to win great prizes and vip access to the all-star induction ceremony. It’s like making Halloween a National holiday for hard rock and metal fans everywhere.”

For more information, to recommend a radio station, or to join the “National Night Of Metal” campaign, please contact info@thehallofheavymetalhistory.org, or 973-725-5150.

Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, bass virtuoso Billy Sheehan and other metal royalty will be featured in the annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History induction ceremony.

The 2018 all-star induction ceremony takes place Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 at the Anaheim Wyndham Garden Grove, Anaheim CA. Television and radio personality Eddie Trunk will host the event. An all-star jam and surprise artists will be part of the ceremony. Budderside will perform as special guests. Proceeds to benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History inductees Include:

- Bill Ward (Black Sabbath, Ward One)

- Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

- Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs)

- Carmine Appice (Ozzy, Michael Schenker, Paul Stanley), Induction by Vinny Appice

- Anvil

- Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater, Rudess/Morgenstein)

- Riot

- Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, Painmuseum, Courtesy of Marshall Amps)

- Munsey Ricci (President, Skateboard Marketing)

- Exodus

- Sammy Ash (COO Sam Ash Music)

- Elliott Rubinson (Dean Guitars, with Rubinson family accepting the Induction)

