THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Makes Morning Rounds At NAMM 2020 In New Video

On January 18th, The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund did the early morning rounds at NAMM 2020 in Anaheim, California "to check out all the cool stuff in peace... the real NAMM vlog will come in a couple of days."

The NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Show is an annual event in The United States that its organizers describe as "the world’s largest trade-only event for the music products, pro audio and event tech industry".

Not open to the public, NAMM attracts numerous famous musicians, many of whom are endorsed by exhibitors and come to promote their own signature models and equipment.