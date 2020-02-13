THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Posts New Episode Of "Coffee With Ola" Featuring FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES (Video)

The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund invited guitarist Dino Cazares (Fear Factory, Asesino, Divine Heresy, Brujeria) for coffee and gear talk at the 2020 NAMM show in Anaheim, California. A brief excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Dino Cazares: "My first band was called Bolton; like Michael Bolton. It was a lightning bolt. We would do cover songs like Mötley Crüe." Check out the full 17-minute clip below.

Fear Factory's last album, Genexus, was released in 2015 via Nuclear Blast. Enjoy the video for "Dielectric":