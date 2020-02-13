THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Posts New Episode Of "Coffee With Ola" Featuring FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES (Video)

February 13, 2020, 17 minutes ago

THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Posts New Episode Of "Coffee With Ola" Featuring FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES (Video)

The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund invited guitarist Dino Cazares (Fear Factory, Asesino, Divine Heresy, Brujeria) for coffee and gear talk at the 2020 NAMM show in Anaheim, California. A brief excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Dino Cazares: "My first band was called Bolton; like Michael Bolton. It was a lightning bolt. We would do cover songs like Mötley Crüe." Check out the full 17-minute clip below.

Fear Factory's last album, Genexus, was released in 2015 via Nuclear Blast. Enjoy the video for "Dielectric":

 



