THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Posts New Episode Of "Coffee With Ola" Featuring MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO (Video)

The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund invited Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro to his place for coffee and gear talk. Check out the clip below.

Ola: "Had an EXCELLENT coffee with Kiko of Megadeth. Also saw them live the same evening and they were crushing it!"

Englund recently launched a new video series featuring himself checking out bands that he hasn't listened to before. The link to his Megadeth playlist on Spotify is available here.