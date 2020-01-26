THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Posts New Episode Of "Coffee With Ola" Featuring MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO (Video)
The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund invited Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro to his place for coffee and gear talk. Check out the clip below.
Ola: "Had an EXCELLENT coffee with Kiko of Megadeth. Also saw them live the same evening and they were crushing it!"
Englund recently launched a new video series featuring himself checking out bands that he hasn't listened to before. The link to his Megadeth playlist on Spotify is available here.