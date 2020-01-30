THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Posts New Episode Of "Coffee With Ola" Featuring REVOCATION Guitarist DAVE DAVIDSON (Video)

The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund invited Revocation guitarist Dave Davidson for coffee and gear talk at the 2020 NAMM show in Anaheim, California. Check out the clip below.

Next month, Revocation will head "Down Under" for a series of shows with Cattle Decapitation. Confirmed dates are as listed:

February

13 - The Brightside - Brisbane, Australia

14 - The Factory Theatre - Marrickville, Australia

15 - Cambridge Hotel - Newcastle, Australia

16 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia

19 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia

20 - Pelly Bar - Frankston, Australia

21 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, Australia

22 - Amplifier - Perth, Australia