THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Posts New Episode Of "Coffee With Ola" Featuring REVOCATION Guitarist DAVE DAVIDSON (Video)
January 30, 2020, an hour ago
The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund invited Revocation guitarist Dave Davidson for coffee and gear talk at the 2020 NAMM show in Anaheim, California. Check out the clip below.
Next month, Revocation will head "Down Under" for a series of shows with Cattle Decapitation. Confirmed dates are as listed:
February
13 - The Brightside - Brisbane, Australia
14 - The Factory Theatre - Marrickville, Australia
15 - Cambridge Hotel - Newcastle, Australia
16 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia
19 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia
20 - Pelly Bar - Frankston, Australia
21 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, Australia
22 - Amplifier - Perth, Australia