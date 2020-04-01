THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Introduces Five New Limited Edition Distressed Models

Guitarist Ola Englund, recognized as a member of notable Swedish metal groups The Haunted and Feared, is also the founder of Solar Guitars. The company has announced five new distressed models:

- A1.6D-27 LTD

- A1.6FRD LTD

- GC1.6D LTD

- E1.6D LTD

- V1.6D LTD

All five instruments feature Distressed Natural Matte finishes.

Guitar World has published an overview of these new models, which can be viewed here. Go to the official Solar Guitars website to order.

Englund recently invited Devin Townsend for coffee and conversation... without coffee.

Englund: "Had Devin Townsend for coffee, or well he interviewed me basically. What a man; I think we all should be very lucky to have this human being in our lives."