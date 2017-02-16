THE HAUNTED - New Album Recordings To Begin Soon; Scandinavian Tour Dates Announced

After finishing a successful UK tour together with Meshuggah, Swedish thrash metallers The Haunted are soon to commence recordings for their newest, ninth studio album, which is expected to be released worldwide via Century Media Records later in 2017.

The Haunted’s guitarist Ola Englund checked in with the following status update for the new album: “After almost 2.5 years since the release of Exit Wounds, we’re finally hitting the studio again. This time around we have chosen Russ Russell of Parlour Studios to record/mix the album, so we’re heading over to UK early march to start with the drums. And telling from the pre-productions, this will be a bit more of a dynamic album than Exit Wounds, song-wise. I’m very excited to let the fans hear what we have in store. It’s brutality and beauty in perfect disharmony.”

Next to the upcoming tour of Central Europe supporting label mates Arch Enemy in March/April, The Haunted have also announced Scandinavian dates for August/September. Here is a list of all upcoming dates currently announced for The Haunted:

March

30 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche (+ Arch Enemy)

31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser (+ Arch Enemy)

April

1 - Colmar, France - Rock In Hell Festival (+ Arch Enemy)

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo (Headlining show)

4 - Langen/Hessen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle (+ Arch Enemy, Lacuna Coil)

5 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk (+ Arch Enemy, Lacuna Coil)

6 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage (+ Arch Enemy, Lacuna Coil)

7 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival (+ Arch Enemy, Lacuna Coil)

8 - Cambrai, France - Betiz Fest + Arch Enemy

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik (+ Arch Enemy, Lacuna Coil)

August

31 - Oslo, Norway - Blå

September

1 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

2 - Bergen, Norway - Hulen

8 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis

9 - Linköping, Sweden - The Crypt

15 - Borlänge, Sweden - Liljan

16 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Aveny

21 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

22 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Mörkaste Småland Festival

23 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

30 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

More details about The Haunted’s upcoming studio album will be revealed soon.

The Haunted lineup:

Marco Aro - Vocals

Jensen - Guitars

Ola Englund - Guitars

Jonas Björler - Bass

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums