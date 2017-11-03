THE HAUNTED Release “The Fall” Playthrough Video And “Preachers Of Death” Live Clip
November 3, 2017, an hour ago
Swedish thrash metallers The Haunted continue to promote their latest, ninth studio album Strength In Numbers, which was released worldwide via Century Media Records in August.
Check out an interesting split-screen play-through video of guitar and bass for the song “The Fall”:
And a live rendition of the track “Preachers Of Death”, recorded during the band’s recent tour of Sweden, can be seen below:
Kicking off a string of shows in Finland today, The Haunted have furthermore announced dates in Japan in January, an extension of their tour of Iberia in February as well as first festival appearances for next summer season. Here are all the upcoming dates announced so far:
November
3 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-Kortteli
4 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
5 - Turku, Finland - Gong
January
26 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room
27 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Trad
February
14 - Vigo, Spain - Sala Master
15 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
16 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
17 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Nazca
18 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
20 - Sevilla, Spain - Sala Fanatic
21 - Granada, Spain - Sala El Tren
22 - Murcia, Spain - Garage Beat Club
23 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City
24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda
April
26 - Baltic Sea - Rock The Boat Cruise
July
27-28 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air
More dates coming soon.
The Haunted lineup:
Marco Aro - Vocals
Jensen - Guitars
Ola Englund - Guitars
Jonas Björler - Bass
Adrian Erlandsson - Drums