THE HAUNTED Release “The Fall” Playthrough Video And “Preachers Of Death” Live Clip

Swedish thrash metallers The Haunted continue to promote their latest, ninth studio album Strength In Numbers, which was released worldwide via Century Media Records in August.

Check out an interesting split-screen play-through video of guitar and bass for the song “The Fall”:

And a live rendition of the track “Preachers Of Death”, recorded during the band’s recent tour of Sweden, can be seen below:

Kicking off a string of shows in Finland today, The Haunted have furthermore announced dates in Japan in January, an extension of their tour of Iberia in February as well as first festival appearances for next summer season. Here are all the upcoming dates announced so far:

November

3 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-Kortteli

4 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

5 - Turku, Finland - Gong

January

26 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room

27 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Trad

February

14 - Vigo, Spain - Sala Master

15 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

16 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

17 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Nazca

18 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

20 - Sevilla, Spain - Sala Fanatic

21 - Granada, Spain - Sala El Tren

22 - Murcia, Spain - Garage Beat Club

23 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda

April

26 - Baltic Sea - Rock The Boat Cruise

July

27-28 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

More dates coming soon.

​

The Haunted lineup:

Marco Aro - Vocals

Jensen - Guitars

Ola Englund - Guitars

Jonas Björler - Bass

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums