THE HAUNTED Sign New Deal With Century Media Records; New Album Due In 2017

With work underway for a new studio album release in 2017, Swedish thrash metallers The Haunted have extended their long-standing co-operation with Century Media Records by signing a new worldwide deal with the label. Additionally, several new tour dates with Meshuggah in the UK and Ireland in January as well as with label-mates Arch Enemy and Lacuna Coil in Central Europe in March/April have been announced.

The Haunted checked in with the following comment: “We are very pleased to announce that The Haunted has re-signed with CMR, expecting a new album in 2017. Right now we're in pre-production mode and the material we have now sounds really heavy and thrashing."

Tour dates:

January (with Meshuggah)

12 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

13 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

14 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

15 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC

17 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

18 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

March (with Arch Enemy)

30 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

April (with Arch Enemy)

1 - Colmar, France - Rock In Hell Festival

4 - Langen/Hessen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle (+ Lacuna Coil)

5 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk (+ Lacuna Coil)

6 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage (+ Lacuna Coil)

7 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival (+ Lacuna Coil)

8 - Cambrai, France - Betiz Fest

9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik (+ Lacuna Coil