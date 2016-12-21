THE HAUNTED Sign New Deal With Century Media Records; New Album Due In 2017
December 21, 2016, a day ago
With work underway for a new studio album release in 2017, Swedish thrash metallers The Haunted have extended their long-standing co-operation with Century Media Records by signing a new worldwide deal with the label. Additionally, several new tour dates with Meshuggah in the UK and Ireland in January as well as with label-mates Arch Enemy and Lacuna Coil in Central Europe in March/April have been announced.
The Haunted checked in with the following comment: “We are very pleased to announce that The Haunted has re-signed with CMR, expecting a new album in 2017. Right now we're in pre-production mode and the material we have now sounds really heavy and thrashing."
Tour dates:
January (with Meshuggah)
12 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
13 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
14 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
15 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC
17 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
18 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
March (with Arch Enemy)
30 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
31 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
April (with Arch Enemy)
1 - Colmar, France - Rock In Hell Festival
4 - Langen/Hessen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle (+ Lacuna Coil)
5 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk (+ Lacuna Coil)
6 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage (+ Lacuna Coil)
7 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival (+ Lacuna Coil)
8 - Cambrai, France - Betiz Fest
9 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik (+ Lacuna Coil