THE HAUNTED - “Spark” Guitar Playthrough Video Posted

Swedish thrash metallers The Haunted will unleash their ninth studio album, Strength In Numbers, on August 25th worldwide via Century Media Records. A guitar playthrough video for album’s second single, “Spark”, can be seen below:

Recorded at Parlour Studios in The UK with producer Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, The Exploited), Strength In Numbers comes with artwork by The Haunted’s longtime designer Andreas Pettersson.

Strength In Numbers tracklisting:

“Fill The Darkness With Black”

“Brute Force”

“Spark”

“Preachers Of Death”

“Strength In Numbers”

“Tighten The Noose”

“This Is The End”

“The Fall”

“Means To An End”

“Monuments”

“Spark” video:

“Brute Force” video:

The album’s limited edition Mediabook CD version will additionally include the bonus tracks “Illusions” and “Sinister”, expanded layouts as well as three stickers. Strength In Numbers”will also be available on 180 gr. vinyl in various editions:

- Black LP (Unlimited)

- Silver LP (200x copies / Sweden)

- Clear LP (300x Copies / US)

And last but not least, a strictly limited Deluxe LP package will be available from CM Distro / CM Webshop in Europe. This very special edition is limited to 500x copies on transparent red coloured vinyl and comes with a printed guitar tablature book, a poster, a set of three guitar-picks and the entire album on CD as bonus. Grab it before it’s too late.

Pre-order the album in its various physical formats from CM Distro here, or digitally here.

Live dates:

August

31 - Oslo, Norway - Blå

September

1 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

2 - Bergen, Norway - Hulen

8 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger (with Witchery)

9 - Linköping, Sweden - The Crypt (with Witchery)

15 - Borlänge, Sweden - Liljan

16 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Destroyer

21 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik (with Witchery)

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand (with Witchery)

23 - Malmö, Sweden - KB (with Witchery)

29 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Mörkaste Småland Festival

30 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Loket

October

7 - Hoogeveen, Netherlands - Graveland Fest



The Haunted lineup:

Marco Aro - Vocals

Jensen - Guitars

Ola Englund - Guitars

Jonas Björler - Bass

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums