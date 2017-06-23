THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers Album Details Revealed; “Brute Force” Music Video Streaming

Swedish thrash metallers The Haunted are geared up to kick off the promotional campaign for their upcoming, ninth studio album, Strength In Numbers. Recorded at Parlour Studios in the UK with producer Russ Russell (Napalm Death, Dimmu Borgir, The Exploited), the album will be released worldwide via Century Media Records on August 25th, and it’s time to reveal the first details about the release.

The album’s first single for the merciless and in-your-face track “Brute Force” is debuting today, so check it out in a video produced by Oscar Dziedziela / OD Visual below. Or stream “Brute Force” via Spotify here.

The Haunted checked in to comment on the track as follows: "We’re very excited to finally be able to air our first single from the new album Strength In Numbers and let it set the tone for the brutality of the album. “Brute Force” is one of those songs written in the early stage of making the album and shows our hunger to make new music, uncompromising, unforgiving and just to the point."

The artwork for Strength In Numbers was once again created by The Haunted’s longtime designer Andreas Pettersson.

Strength In Numbers tracklisting:

“Fill The Darkness With Black”

“Brute Force”

“Spark”

“Preachers Of Death”

“Strength In Numbers”

“Tighten The Noose”

“This Is The End”

“The Fall”

“Means To An End”

“Monuments”

“Brute Force” video:

The album’s limited edition Mediabook CD version will additionally include the bonus tracks “Illusions” and “Sinister”, expanded layouts as well as three stickers. Strength In Numbers”will also be available on 180 gr. vinyl in various editions:

- Black LP (Unlimited)

- Silver LP (200x copies / Sweden)

- Clear LP (300x Copies / US)

And last but not least, a strictly limited Deluxe LP package will be available from CM Distro / CM Webshop in Europe. This very special edition is limited to 500x copies on transparent red coloured vinyl and comes with a printed guitar tablature book, a poster, a set of three guitar-picks and the entire album on CD as bonus. Grab it before it’s too late.

Pre-order the album in its various physical formats from CM Distro here, or digitally here.

A video teaser from the album’s recording sessions can be seen below:

Live dates:

August

31 - Oslo, Norway - Blå

September

1 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

2 - Bergen, Norway - Hulen

8 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger (with Witchery)

9 - Linköping, Sweden - The Crypt (with Witchery)

15 - Borlänge, Sweden - Liljan

16 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Destroyer

21 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik (with Witchery)

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand (with Witchery)

23 - Malmö, Sweden - KB (with Witchery)

29 - Hultsfred, Sweden - Mörkaste Småland Festival

30 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Loket

October

7 - Hoogeveen, Netherlands - Graveland Fest



The Haunted lineup:

Marco Aro - Vocals

Jensen - Guitars

Ola Englund - Guitars

Jonas Björler - Bass

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums