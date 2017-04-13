THE HAXANS Featuring ROB ZOMBIE Bassist PIGGY D Film Video For MISFITS Classic “Vampira”

The Haxans are a new power-duo featuring Ash Costello (New Years Day) on vocals and Matt Montgomery (aka: Piggy D, bassist for Rob Zombie) on vocals and guitar. This unique, goth pop infused project are set to release their debut album, Party Monsters, on Friday October 13th via Another Century Records. The brand-new video, “Vampira”, can be enjoyed below.

Montgomery states: "We wanted to record some songs that we liked that showed our DNA. Not just as musicians, but as people. This song is special to me having known Vampira before her passing. It's a tribute in a way to a friend, but also shows what side of the street we come from.

This record is a party for everyone else like us. The cover, the song titles, the energy and the colors of this record are going to pull together an amazing cross section of people. It's just everything we like and celebrate everyday, but amped up to 11! It's got 'a kids jumping on the bed while the parents are out of the room feeling' to it to me, which is kind of what this record was for us."

Fan-filmed footage of the reunited Misfits performing "Vampira" live at RiotFest in Denver, Colorado on September 4th, 2016 can be seen below: