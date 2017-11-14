THE HAXANS Premiere "Young Blood" Video

The Haxans - a goth pop duo consisting of Ashley Costello (New Years Day) and Matt Montgomery aka Piggy D. (Rob Zombie) have debuted a brand new music video showcasing their devilishly delightful single, "Young Blood", featured on their debut album, Party Monsters, out now via Red Music. Get your copy on limited edition, hand numbered 12" vinyl here. Grab it digitally via iTunes, or stream it now on Spotify.



"The 'Young Blood' video expresses The Haxans visually in my favorite way," remarks Ashley Costello, "If Gomez and Morticia Addams melted together with Ike and Tina Turner and encourage all the ghouls in the audience to dance and shake their tail feathers, horns, and claws in the aisles. It's a fancy party rock song. It has rock'n'roll elements but it wants you to start moving and dancing. If you want to smile and feel good, this is your jam."



Matt Montgomery adds, "I think 'Young Blood' is our flagship jam. Musically it kinda sums us up, and the video does the same. If you were a member of some secret late night basement Vampire Party club, we might be the house band."