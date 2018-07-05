THE HELLACOPTERS Live At Hellfest 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On June 24th, The Hellacopters performed at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France. ARTE Concert has uploaded footage of the band's full performance. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Hopeless Case Of A Kid In Denial"

"You Are Nothin'"

"The Devil Stole The Beat From The Lord"

"Toys And Flavors"

"No Angel To Lay Me Away"

"Move Right Out Of Here"

"No Song Unheard"

"Long Gone Losers"

"Carry Me Home"

"My Mephistophelean Creed"

"I'm In The Band"

"Soulseller"

"By The Grace Of God"

"(Gotta Get Some Action) Now!"