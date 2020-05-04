THE HELLACOPTERS - New Album In The Works

During an interview on a recent installment of Dr Gong's Drumcast, The Hellacopters frontman Nicke Andersson revealed the band is working on new music. Check out the interview below.

Andersson: "We're working on a new Hellacopters album. We recorded about seven basic tracks. The thing is, we do it very here and there. The stars have to be aligned, literally. People think I'm the busiest guy, but no. It's, like, 'Well, I'm free here... Oh, then I have to go to the country to the summer house.' It's that kind of thing. And then Dregen has Backyard Babies. I think I'm busy, but he's the busiest man I've ever known."

The Hellacopters released seven albums between 1996 and 2008, the last one, Head Off, being a collection of cover songs. The band announced in 2007 they were calling it quits. The original line-up reunited for the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Supershitty To The Max!, in 2016.

On June 24th, 2018 The Hellacopters performed at Hellfest 2018 in Clisson, France. ARTE Concert uploaded footage of the band's full performance. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Hopeless Case Of A Kid In Denial"

"You Are Nothin'"

"The Devil Stole The Beat From The Lord"

"Toys And Flavors"

"No Angel To Lay Me Away"

"Move Right Out Of Here"

"No Song Unheard"

"Long Gone Losers"

"Carry Me Home"

"My Mephistophelean Creed"

"I'm In The Band"

"Soulseller"

"By The Grace Of God"

"(Gotta Get Some Action) Now!"