THE HELLCAT SAINTS To Performs At Rhonda's Kiss Benefit Show In Hollywood With JANE'S ADDICTION

Music luminaries will gather once again for the third annual benefit concert and live auction for Rhonda's Kiss - a foundation that raises money for cancer patients that can't afford treatment - on December 8th at the Palladium in Hollywood, CA. The Hellcat Saints - a band featuring a revolving group of musicians created by Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) - including Kushner, Billy Duffy (The Cult), Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains), Josh Freese (Nine Inch Nails), Franky Perez (Apocalyptica) and many more will open the show.

Tickets and additional information are available here.

In 2014, Rhonda Stefanski was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. While she lost her battle, one of the greatest gifts she left was to create Rhonda's Kiss, an event to raise money to help those in the inner city who receive a cancer diagnosis, but may be unable to make ends meet for treatment and support. Through the Rhonda's Kiss Los Angeles event and with proceeds benefiting Cedars-Sinai, Rhonda's Kiss provides financial support to decrease late-stage cancer diagnosis in urban communities, and primarily for patients in financial need, by using a three-pronged approach: outreach (education, awareness and screening), navigation (medical and home) and patient services (treatment and financial assistance, and emotional support). Funds are distributed by local hospitals in areas where money is raised.