THE HELLENBACKS Debut "Show Me What You Got" Video

The Hellenbacks - featuring Michael Doc Ellis of Original Sin - are a four-piece original band, delivering swampy, bluesy, rock n' roll. The group has just premiered the video for "Show Me What You Got", from their second LP, Harsh Environment.

The cover art and tracklisting for Harsh Environment can be seen below:

"The Kids Are Alright Alive!"

"Love And Mercy" (featuring Sina Foley)

"Sweet Music"

"Valentine" (featuring Sina Foley)

"It Must Be Love"

"Show Me What You Got"

"Lovely Thing"

"Give It All To You"

"Please Don't Go Home"

"Whiskey Man" (featuring Coco Montoya)

"Hand Grenade"

"Adore"

"Ugly Day" (featuring Todd Kerns & Christian Brady)

Check out the previously released video for "Love And Mercy":

