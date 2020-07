Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque) can be seen, as he puts it, "Rockin’ w my homies The Hellenbacks trying to breed some love," in the new video below for the song "Love Breeds Love".

The Hellenbacks are comprised of Todd's Original Sin bandmate Michael Doc Ellis, as well as Jimmie B. Romero, Al Serrato, and Barry Barnes.