June 1, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal the heretic order

THE HERETIC ORDER Release "Evil Rising" Music Video

The Heretic Order have released a video for "Evil Rising", the title track of the band's new album, out on June 22nd via Massacre Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Evil Rising was recorded by Will Maya (The Answer, Breed 77), who already worked with the band on the debut album All Hail The Order. The cover artwork was once again created by Five Miligrams Artworks (Napalm Death, Shadows Fall, etc.).

Tracklisting:

"Prelude"
"Evil Rising"
"Unholy War"
"Hate Is Born"
"Omens"
"Mortification Of The Flesh"
"Under The Cross"
"Straight Down (To Hell)"
"The Mask"
"The Forest Of The Impaled"
"The Scourge Of God"
"Visions"

"Evil Rising" video:



