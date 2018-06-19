THE HERETIC ORDER Release "The Forest Of The Impaled" Lyric Video

The Heretic Order have released a lyric video for "The Forest Of The Impaled", a track from the band's new album Evil Rising, out on June 22nd via Massacre Records. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Evil Rising was recorded by Will Maya (The Answer, Breed 77), who already worked with the band on the debut album All Hail The Order. The cover artwork was once again created by Five Miligrams Artworks (Napalm Death, Shadows Fall, etc.).

Tracklisting:

"Prelude"

"Evil Rising"

"Unholy War"

"Hate Is Born"

"Omens"

"Mortification Of The Flesh"

"Under The Cross"

"Straight Down (To Hell)"

"The Mask"

"The Forest Of The Impaled"

"The Scourge Of God"

"Visions"

"The Forest Of The Impaled" lyric video:

"Evil Rising" video: