THE HERETIC ORDER To Release New Album In June

The Heretic Order and Massacre Records will continue to work together. The British horror metallers will release their new album this June, just in time for the upcoming UK tour with Pist.On.

The band's new record will be titled Evil Rising and will be recorded by Will Maya (The Answer, Breed 77), who already worked with the band on the debut album All Hail The Order. The cover artwork will once again be created by Five Miligrams Artworks (Napalm Death, Shadows Fall, etc.).

Live dates:

June

23 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 3*

24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC2*

25 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy 2*

26 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion*

27 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy 2*

28 - Southampton, UK - The Brook*

29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington*

* supporting Pist.On

