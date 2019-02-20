The History Of Metal And Horror Documentary Featuring MEGADETH, SLIPKNOT, EXODUS, PANTERA Members And More Running Final Fundraising Campaign

The History Of Metal And Horror is a documentary that explores the evolution of both heavy metal and horror and how the two genres have merged over time. It is common for fans of metal to be fans of horror, and vice versa. The makers are holding a final Indiegogo campaign to help cover completion costs for the film.

This documentary contains the following:

-An exploration into the evolution of both heavy metal and horror by historians, authors, and other experts.

-Commentary from horror icons, explaining how their films have influenced both genres.

-Commentary from heavy metal artists about their introduction into horror, favorite horror films, past and current influences, involvement in horror films, horror themed looks, music videos, and stage performances, and much more.

-Commentary from both horror icons and metal artists about why heavy metal and horror work well together.

-An exploration into the world of horror conventions which often contain a large heavy metal element.

-A wraparound story that ties each segment together.

The following artists have been interviewed:

Ace Von Johnson (L.A. Guns/Faster Pussycat)

Alice Cooper

Arthur Brown

Bela Lugosi Jr.

Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Masasacre 2, The Devil's Rejects)

Brian Slagel (Metal Blade Records)

Carla Harvey & Heidi Shepherd (Butcher Babies)

Charlie Benante (Anthrax)

Chris Jericho (Fozzy)

CJ Graham (Friday the 13th VI)

Claudio Simonetti (Goblin)

Corey Taylor (Slipknot/Stone Sour)

Danny Lloyd (The Shining)

Dave Mustaine (Megadeth)

Del Howison (Horror Author)

Derrick Green and Paulo Fr. (Sepultura)

Dick Warlock (Halloween II)

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser)

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (Misfits)

Dukey Flyswatter (Haunted Garage)

George Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)

Gina Migliozzi (Rock and Shock Convention)

Gunnar Hansen (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre)

GWAR

Jeordie White, aka Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson)

Joe Moe (Mad Monster Convention)

Johannes Michael Gustaf Eckerström and Tim Öhrstrom (Avatar)

John Carpenter

John 5 (Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie)

John Russo (Night of the Living Dead)

Jonathan Davis (Korn)

Jon Schnepp (Producer/Director)

Jose Mangin (SiriusXM)

Karina Wilson (Author)

Kirk Hammett (Metallica)

Linnea Quigley (Return of the Living Dead, Night of the Demons)

Lizzy Borden

Mike Dean and Woody Weatherman (Corrosion of Conformity)

Nameless Ghoul (Ghost)

Nick Castle (Halloween)

Nivek Ogre (Skinny Puppy)

Philip Anselmo (Pantera/Down)

Rob Zombie

Ron Chaney (Chaney Ent.)

Sara Karloff

Scott Ian

Sean McGrath aka Digestor (Ghoul)

Sid Haig (House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects)

Stephen Macht (Monster Squad/Graveyard Shift)

Steve “Zetro” Souza (Exodus)

Tom Savini (From Dusk Til Dawn)

Unknown Ghoul (Ghost)

Wednesday 13 (Murderdolls)