THE HOUNDS OF HASSELVANDER – BOB MITCHELL Finishes Vocal Tracks For New Album

The Hounds Of Hasselvander, the creation of Joe Hasselvander (known for his drumming in Pentagram, Death Row, Devil, Raven), are working on their fifth studio album. Singer Bob Mitchell posted the following update:

"Hello everyone! As you all know, I finished my vocals for the new The Hounds Of Hasselvander, album!

“Personally speaking, it was an absolute honor to create a body of work with Joe. His support and allowing me to be me as an artist/entertainer is unwavering and the compliments coming from such important figure in our business is immeasurable. Thank you for this great opportunity and I look forward to a follow up in the future.

“Considering Joe's history in our business, being his singer makes me affirm that I have finally made it, big time!

“Another Dose Of Life is the title of our new album and what an appropriate title it is! Here comes the loud!"