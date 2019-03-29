THE HOUNDS OF HASSELVANDER Searching For A New Drummer

The Hounds Of Hasselvander, featuring Joe Hasselvander (Pentagram/Raven) and Bob Mitchell (Attacker/Sleepy Hollow) are in search of a drummer, specifically needed from the Northwestern, PA or Chicopee, MA area.

Experience is required with influences ranging from John Bonham, Tommy Aldridge, Jeff Olson and Bill Ward.

All inquiries will be reviewed and notified upon satisfaction. All inquiries can message the band through their Facebook page . The band asks that any no death or thrash cover band musicians try out.

A new album is in the works with live shows pending.