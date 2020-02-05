THE HU - Mongolian Rockers Announce 2020 US Tour
February 5, 2020, an hour ago
Mongolian rockers The Hu - who ended 2019 with a 75% sold-out North American tour in support of their debut album, The Gereg (Better Noise Music) - have announced a new US headlining tour. Starting on April 10 at Coachella in Indio, CA, the tour will take them through May 24 in Dallas, TX. This will follow the band's current sold-out European/UK run.
"We're so excited by the reaction to our performances and tours everywhere. Our fans are the best and we are humbled by their overwhelming support. We can't wait to return to the USA and perform at Coachella and so many other great festivals and venues." - The Hu
Tour dates:
April
10 - Indio, CA - Coachella
11 - Bakersfield, CA - The Well
12 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
20 - Boulder, CO - The Boulder Theatre
22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
27 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
28 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre
29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
May
1 - Concord, NC - Epicenter
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven Stage
5 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theatre
6- - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville
10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
15 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
16 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q Radio Show @ BB&T Pavilion
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
20 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
21 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
22 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma Festival
24 - Dallas, TX - KEGL-FM Radio Show @ Dos Equis Pavilion