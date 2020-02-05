THE HU - Mongolian Rockers Announce 2020 US Tour

Mongolian rockers The Hu - who ended 2019 with a 75% sold-out North American tour in support of their debut album, The Gereg (Better Noise Music) - have announced a new US headlining tour. Starting on April 10 at Coachella in Indio, CA, the tour will take them through May 24 in Dallas, TX. This will follow the band's current sold-out European/UK run.

"We're so excited by the reaction to our performances and tours everywhere. Our fans are the best and we are humbled by their overwhelming support. We can't wait to return to the USA and perform at Coachella and so many other great festivals and venues." - The Hu

Tour dates:

April

10 - Indio, CA - Coachella

11 - Bakersfield, CA - The Well

12 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

17 - Indio, CA - Coachella

19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

20 - Boulder, CO - The Boulder Theatre

22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

27 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre

29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

May

1 - Concord, NC - Epicenter

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven Stage

5 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theatre

6- - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

15 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

16 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q Radio Show @ BB&T Pavilion

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

20 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

21 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

22 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma Festival

24 - Dallas, TX - KEGL-FM Radio Show @ Dos Equis Pavilion