THE HU Teams Up With LZZY HALE Of HALESTORM

Mongolian rockers The Hu have released “Song of Women” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, thereby kicking off the pre-order for the album on which it can be found - the Deluxe Edition of the band’s critically acclaimed album, The Gereg.

The Gereg Deluxe edition is out on July 10th and will be available in CD, double vinyl and Digital formats. This version includes three of their tracks, re-made with special featured artists.

“Yuve Yuve Yu” featuring Danny Case of From Ashes To New was the band’s first-ever radio single. The song peaked at #4 on rock radio charts and established the band at the format. The band’s current single “Wolf Totem” featuring Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is well on its way to the top of the charts. The third track, exclusive to the Deluxe Edition, is the brand new “Song Of Women” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. There will also be three acoustic tracks on the new release.

The video for “Song Of Women” features Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. Lzzy’s performance with the band was filmed prior to the Coronavirus quarantine. “I’m so thankful to The Hu for welcoming me, my words and my melody into this song,” says Hale. “I can count on less than one hand the number of times where a project has changed the course of my spirit and renewed my faith in humanity. This was one of those projects. I’m still levitating.” May is a month filled with events honoring women – Mother’s Day on 5/10 and Women’s Health Week from 5/12- 5/18, so the band felt it important to release the song in May.

The Hu has been making waves across the globe with sold-out shows and festival appearances presenting their signature brand of “hunnu rock” - a one-of-a-kind mixture of Western rock music combined with traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat-singing in their native language.