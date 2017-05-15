THE INTERBEING Release "Deceptive Signal" Video

The Interbeing has released the second single / video from their upcoming album, Among The Amorphous. The song, called "Deceptive Signal", is the follow-up to the comeback single "Sins Of The Mechanical". The new album Among The Amorphous will be released worldwide on June 23rd through Long Branch Records as CD, LP, download and stream. Watch the video for "Deceptive Signal" below.

Singer Dara Corcoran talks about "Deceptive Signal": "'Deceptive Signal' is the second track on our coming concept album about The Interbeing's struggle with his creators. In this song The Interbeing hears a signal and is drawn to it, but it turns out to be a trap made by his creators."

"To realize the visual storyline, we contacted the gifted Jeb Hardwick and flew him in to Copenhagen to shoot the ambitious video. The countless hours playing in a green screen studio and post-production really paid off. Jeb did an amazing job creating this other dimension with us and The Interbeing in it."

Among the Amorphous is an album that lifts the bar in regards of storytelling and songwriting in the world of technical metal. The songs have a sinister David Lynch feel to them, while the massive sections of polyrhythmic Meshuggah-inspired sonances envelop the listener. In conclusion, the soundscape peaks with great evoking choruses that would even get Devin Townsend's stamp of approval. The Interbeing plunges into a futuristic music journey in which Dara Corcoran's constant shifting between growls, whispering, chanting and grand melodies makes this album one of the most ambitious albums in Danish metal in many years.

Among The Amorphous is mixed by the producer Jonas Haagensen and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Volbeat, Pretty Maids).

Tracklisting:

"Spiral Into Existence"

"Deceptive Signal"

"Sins Of The Mechanical"

"Borderline Human"

"Purge The Deviant"

"Cellular Synergy"

"Enigmatic Circuits"

"Pinnacle Of The Strain"

"Sum Of Singularity"

"Among The Amorphous"

Pre-orders can be placed here.

"Sins Of The Mechanical":

The Interbeing lineup:

Dara Corcoran - vocals

Torben Pedersen - guitars, vocals

Boas Segel - guitars, programming

Jacob Hansen - bass

Kristoffer Egefelt - drums