THE INTERBEING Release "Sins Of The Mechanical" Video

"Sins Of The Mechanical" is the name of the first single from The Interbeing's new album Among The Amorphous. The song marks the first release for The Interbeing since their debut album Edge Of The Obscure in 2011. The new album Among The Amorphous is set to be released worldwide through Long Branch Records in CD, LP, download and streaming formats on June 23rd. Check out the video for "Sins Of The Mechanical":

The challenging second album for The Interbeing has been underway for some time. Numerously all the songs have been under review due to the band's ultimate determination to perfect each track and the album as a whole. The result appears in the form of the visionary dystopian concept album Among The Amorphous. An album that lifts the bar in regards of storytelling and songwriting in the world of technical metal. The songs have a sinister David Lynch feel to them, while the massive sections of polyrhythmic Meshuggah-inspired sonances envelop the listener. In conclusion the soundscape peaks with great evoking choruses that would most likely get Devin Townsend's stamp of approval. The Interbeing plunges into a futuristic music journey in which Dara Corcoran's constant shifting between growls, whispering, chanting and grand melodies makes this album one of the most ambitious albums in Danish Metal in many years.

Among The Amorphous was mixed by producer Jonas Haagensen and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Volbeat, Dizzy Mizz Lizzy, Pretty Maids); the cover art can be seen below:

Pre-orders can be placed here.

The Interbeing lineup:

Dara Corcoran - vocals

Torben Pedersen - guitars, vocals

Boas Segel - guitars, programming

Jacob Hansen - bass

Kristoffer Egefelt - drums