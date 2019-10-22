THE IRON MAIDENS Guitarist NIKKI STRINGFIELD Launches “When The Devil Comes Down” Lyric Video From Solo EP

Nikki Stringfield, who plays guitar for all-female tribute band The Iron Maidens, will issue her debut solo EP, Harmonies For The Haunted, on October 30th.

A sneak peek has been made available in the form of a lyric video for “When The Devil Comes Down”.

All vocals, guitars, bass, and lyrics on Harmonies For The Haunted were created and performed by Nikki Stringfield; drums are courtesy of Jesse Billson.

The album art, created by Tristan Greatrex, and tracklisting can be seen below.

"When The Devil Comes Down"

"Haunted"

"Unbroken"

"Take Me"

"Straight Through The Heart"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.