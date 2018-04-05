THE IRON MAIDENS Guitarist NIKKI STRINGFIELD Pays Tribute To KURT COBAIN With Cover Of NIRVANA's "Heart Shaped Box"; Video

April 5, 2018, 17 minutes ago

Los Angeles-based guitarist Nikki Stringfield (The Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale, solo) has released a cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box" in tribute to Kurt Cobain, who passed away 24 years ago today (April 5th, 1994).

Nikki says: "Kurt was the reason I decided to start playing guitar when I was 14 years old and continued to inspire me throughout the years. Most people don't realize the impact he had on me and my music so I wanted to finally cover one of my favorite Nirvana songs. I've been wanting to do this for a long time so I hope you all enjoy!"

Directed by Diego Gonzales - Don Diego Productions
Filmed at Metal Sanaz's "Unfriendly Studios" in Los Angeles, CA
Produced by Patrick Kennison of Heaven Below/Lita Ford
Special thanks to Mary Whitman

Nikki has her own signature model guitar from Schecter Guitars and is also endorsed by GHS Strings and Seymour Duncan pickups.

