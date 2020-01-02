THE IRON MAIDENS Guitarist NIKKI STRINGFIELD Talks Debut Solo EP - "It's Not A Shred Album" (Video)

Nikki Stringfield, who plays guitar for all-female tribute band The Iron Maidens, released her debut solo EP, Harmonies For The Haunted, on October 30th, 2019. She recently guested on Robbs MetalWorks in San Antonio, TX. In the interview below, Nikki discusses her early upbringing in Red Oak, Texas and how her journey led her to the University Of Texas in Austin, then on to Los Angeles. She sheds light on her musical transformation as she joined LA based bands Before The Mourning and The Iron Maidens, and how her drive to create solo endeavors has paid off. She also discusses Harmonies For The Haunted, her signature Schecter Guitars, and working with Patrick Kennison (who jumps into this interview) in Heaven Below.

All vocals, guitars, bass, and lyrics on Harmonies For The Haunted were created and performed by Nikki Stringfield; drums are courtesy of Jesse Billson. The album art, created by Tristan Greatrex, and tracklisting can be seen below.

