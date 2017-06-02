THE IRON MAIDENS To Guest On WJCU Metal On Metal Tonight

Legendary Los Angeles-based metallers, The Iron Maidens, the world's only all-female tribute to Iron Maiden, will chat live with host Bill Peters on tonight's WJCU Metal On Metal show at 8 PM, EST. You can listen to the show, now in its 35th year, at 88.7 FM in the Cleveland, Ohio area or stream it live worldwide at WJCU.org.

The Iron Maidens are preparing to embark on a 2017-18 North American and European tour that includes a stop for the very first time in Cleveland on June 18th at the Beachland Ballroom. The show is a special WJCU Metal On Metal Night Out with recently reunited 80s Cleveland metal underground heroes Chemikill opening.

"Cleveland is home to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame - is it possible for any city to rock more?", says vocalist Kirsten Rosenberg aka Bruce Chickinson. "I have family in Cleveland. We know we're going to be playing for rock connoisseurs and folks who know their Maiden, and we are definitely up for the challenge! Scream for us, Cleveland!"

"I've never been to Ohio at all (Eek!) and always look forward to playing new cities and meeting new people", adds drummer and founding member Linda McDonald (ex-Phantom Blue) aka Nikki McBurrain. "I read Cleveland has world-class experiences without world-class ego and that alone speaks volumes! Looking very forward to it!"

While in Cleveland the girls are planning to spend an off day following the concert at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, a place their idols will someday be inducted.

"We're really looking forward to our first shows in Ohio and hope to visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while we're in Cleveland", says bassist Wanda Ortiz aka Steph Harris.

The Iron Maidens were formed in 2001. The band has had several lineup changes over the years. Current Alice Cooper touring guitarist Nita Strauss joined in 2011 and stayed for three years before leaving to go on the road with Alice. The Maidens have released three CDs - World's Only Female Tribute To Iron Maiden (2005), Route 666 (2007), The Root Of All Evil (2008) - and one video - Metal Gathering Tour Live In Japan" (2010) - but nothing with the current lineup. That will soon change as McDonald says the band is making plans to enter the studio to work on new recordings.

The Iron Maidens 2017-18 North American & European Tour Dates:

June

3 - Paladino’s (Theory) - arzana, CA

15 - Salle Multi - Quebec City, QC

16 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

17 - Rockpile West - Toronto, ON

18 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH

20 - The Westown Theater - Bay City, MI

21 - The Sandbar - Ludington, MI

22 - Harpo’s - Detroit, MI

24 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

July

1 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

2 - Count’s Vamp’d - Las Vegas, NV (unofficial Pre-Iron Maiden party)

August

16 - The Black Box - Tijuana, Baja California

17 - C3 Stage - Guadalajara, Jal, MX

18 - Café Iguana - Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, MX

19 - Pasaguero - Ciudad de Mexico, MX

27 - The Gaslamp - Long Beach, CA

September

2 - Colonial Theatre - Sacramento, CA

9 - Grand Rocktember V Music Festival, Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

13 - Jimmy’s Juke Joint - Bloomer, WI

15 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

16 - Alrosa Villa - Columbus, OH

30 - Whisky A Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

October

18 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex

19 - Dinslaken, Germany - Kuka

20 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit of 66

21 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij

22 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

25 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

26 - Reading, UK - Sub 89

27 - Leamington Spa, UK - Assembly

28 - Sheffield, UK - Plug

29 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

31 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

November

1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

2 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

3 - Zug, Switzerland - Chollerhalle

4 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Stadthalle Tuttlingen

7 - Milano, Italy - Legend 54

9 - Ramstein, Germany - Bürgerhaus

10 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Festhalle Durlach

11 - Burgrieden, Germany - Riffelhof

14 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

15 - Nuernberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

17 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

January

18 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

More dates to be added.

The Iron Maidens live on AXS TV:

The Iron Maidens:

Kirsten Rosenberg ("Bruce Chickinson") - Vocals

Wanda Ortiz ("Steph Harris") - Bass

Nikki Stringfield ("Davina Murray") - Guitar

Courtney Cox ("Adriana Smith") - Guitar

Linda McDonald ("Nikki McBurrain") - Drums