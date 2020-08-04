THE JAILBIRDS Release New Single "Dull My Brain"; Audio

Dynamic Canadian hard rock trio, The Jailbirds, are back with another mammoth new single, "Dull My Brain". Listen below.

"Dull My Brain" is the first song and story on their upcoming 5-track concept EP. Featuring timeless rock inspired guitar riffs and 80's hard rock style vocals, The Jailbirds have a fresh yet nostalgic feel, reminiscent of the 70's rock scene whilst still being new and exciting. In this song you can hear heavy influence from some of the boys’ favourite bands including Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen, and Deep Purple.

"Dull My Brain" starts off the storyline following our main character through his struggles with addiction. He is battling whether or not he should quit smoking and doing drugs. On one hand he loves it, and on the other he feels that maybe there will be long term consequences for his actions. He is afraid that he might be hurting himself. After this song, we follow the character through other instances in his life while battling with anxiety/depression, his love life, people in his life that take advantage of his good nature, and more. All of the songs stand on their own, but also follow a linear timeline.

"Dull My Brain" is the follow up to the recent single, "Watery Grave", which gained a spot on the prestigious Spotify Hard Rock playlist. Stream/buy "Dull My Brain" here.

Over the course of the last three years, the power trio - consisting of the intricate guitar work and powerful vocals from Myke Penney, the sludgy bass lines of Liam Hills, and the pounding drums of Eric Parent - have performed extensively across Ontario demonstrating, both in the studio and on the stage; they’re a band you simply must hear.

Winners of Best Rock Band at the 2018 Mississauga Music Awards (Canada), The Jailbirds and their debut EP The Black River have drawn comparisons to the likes of Black Sabbath, Soundgarden, Royal Blood and Alter Bridge, among others.

The Jailbirds have established themselves one of the most promising up and coming independent bands Canada has to offer with a sound that is equally rooted in the rock and roll of today as it is in that of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

2019 has proved to be a huge year for the band. Beyond releasing their debut studio EP The Black River, The Jailbirds have received strong critical acclaim, including being featured on the esteemed Hamilton/Burlington based radio network, Y108 Rocks! The record and band have received a phenomenal response from their dynamic live performance.

Having cut their teeth on the road, The Jailbirds have spent a majority of the first half of 2019 touring extensively throughout Ontario and Quebec in support of The Black River, most notably including a set at last year’s Voodoo Rockfest near Kingston, Ontario. The band also churned out two video clips for the cuts "Black Madonna" and "The Black River".