THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE - New Video Details Live At The Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68, From Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

A new video detailing Live At The Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68, included in the Deluxe Edition box set of Electric Ladyland, the final studio album from The Jimi Hendrix Experience, can be seen below:

The title is available as either a 3CD/1 Blu-ray set or a 6LP/1 Blu-ray set. Both packages include the original double album, now newly remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes. For the LP set, Grundman prepared an all analog direct to disc vinyl transfer of the album, preserving the authenticity. Also included is Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes, which presents demos and studio outtakes from this period in Hendrix’s career, plus a new 5.1 surround sound mix of the entire original album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer. This marks the first and only time this has been done with a Hendrix studio album, and gives listeners the original stereo mixes in uncompressed 24 bit/96 kz high resolution audio.

Spread across 3 CDs and 1 Blu-ray the set includes:

- CD1: the original album, now newly remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes.

- CD2: Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes, which presents 20 never before heard demos and studio outtakes from this period in Hendrix’s career.

- CD3: Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68, part of Experience Hendrix’s Dagger Records official bootleg series. The never before released recording captures the band and the mounting excitement that took place just weeks before the release of Electric Ladyland.

- Blu-Ray: includes the acclaimed full-length documentary At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladylandplus a new 5.1 surround sound mix of the entire original album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer plus the original stereo mixes in uncompressed 24 bit/96 kz high resolution audio.

- Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition includes a full color, 48-page book containing Jimi’s handwritten lyrics, poem and instructions to his record label, as well as never before published photos from the recording sessions that were shot by Eddie Kramer himself.

All contained in a luxe casemade book with new cover art which is true to Hendrix’s original vision of the album’s cover: a Linda (McCartney) Eastman photograph of the band and children at the statue of Alice In Wonderland in New York’s Central Park.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"…And the Gods Made Love"

"Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)"

"Crosstown Traffic"

"Voodoo Chile"

"Little Miss Strange"

"Long Hot Summer Night"

"Come On (Part I)"

"Gypsy Eyes"

"Burning of the Midnight Lamp"

"Rainy Day, Dream Away"

"1983….(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)"

"Moon, Turn the Tides….Gently Gently Away"

"Still Raining, Still Dreaming"

"House Burning Down"

"All Along the Watchtower"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

Disc 2:

"1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)"

"Voodoo Chile"

"Cherokee Mist"

"Hear My Train A Comin’"

"Angel"

"Gypsy Eyes"

"Somewhere"

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Demo 1]

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Demo 3]

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Demo 4]

"Snowballs At My Window"

"My Friend"

"At Last…The Beginning"

"Angel Caterina (1983)"

"Little Miss Strange"

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Take 1]

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Take 14]

"Rainy Day, Dream Away"

"Rainy Day Shuffle"

"..(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)"

Disc 3:

Introduction

"Are You Experienced"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

"Red House"

"Foxey Lady"

"Fire"

"Hey Joe"

"Sunshine of Your Love"

"I Won’t Live Today"

"Little Wing"

"Star Spangled Banner"

"Purple Haze"

Disc 4:

At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland documentary

Electric Ladyland Uncompressed LPCM Stereo 24b/96k

Electric Ladyland Uncompressed LPCM 1 Surround 24b/96k

Electric Ladyland DTS-HD Master Audio 1 Surround 24b/96k

(Photo - Experience Hendrix / Authentic Hendrix)