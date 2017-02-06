THE JOKERS Sign Management Deal With Rock'N'Growl; European Tour Dates Announced

UK hard rock band, The Jokers, have signed a worldwide management deal with German based Rock’N’Growl Management/Promotion. The Jokers are a timeless yet totally contemporary classic hard rock band. The band, who hail from the North West of England, were formed in 2006, with the aim of creating one of the world’s greatest rock and roll band.

The band says: "The Jokers are very excited to be joining the Rock’N’Growl team, we look forward to a rocking future together".

Guitarist Paul Hurst: "When we were kids we were inspired by seeing a great rock and roll show that would take you out of your everyday normal life and leave you on a high. There would be the buzz of the crowd, stacks of amps, fireworks, explosions etc … That is what our band is all about - fun and great song craft.”

European tour date:

February

11 - Eleven - Stoke-On-Trent, UK

Mar

4 - The Patriot - Newbridge, UK

11 - The Boulevard - Wigan, UK

24 - The Station - Colwyn Bay, UK

April

12 - Martkhalle - Hamburg, Germany

15 - TBA - Osnabrück, Germany

19 - Star Bar - Tarazona De La Mancha, Spain

20 - Sala Impacto - Plasencia, Spain

21 - Pub Leno - Malpica De Bergantiños, Spain

22 - Salason - Cangas, Spain

23 - El Zagal - Aldeamayor De San Martín, Spain

28 - The New Crown - Merthyr Tydfil, UK

May

13 - The Patriots - Crumlin, UK

19 - The Blind Pig - Sowerby Bridge, UK

20 - Telfords Warehouse - Chester, UK

26 - Fuel Rock Bar - Cardiff, UK

June

23 - Wildfire Festival - Wiston, UK

24 - E Rooms - Skelmersdale, UK

July

1 - Bull Frog Bash - Ruskington, UK

August

10 - Bull Dogs Bash - Stratford Upon Avon, UK

12 - The Birdwell - Barnsley, UK

19 - Rock & Bike Festival - Manchester, UK

November

10 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Rhyl, UK

December

15 - The Civic Hall - Nantwich, UK

The Jokers lineup:

Wane Parry - Vocals

Paul Hurst - Guitar

Tom Crane - Bass

Dan Evans - Drums