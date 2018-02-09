THE KENNEDY VEIL Release "Draconian" Guitar Play Through Video

Sacramento tech death masters The Kennedy Veil have released a guitar play through video for their track "Draconian", featuring guitarist KC Childers.

"Draconian" is off of The Kennedy Veil's full length album Imperium, which was released last year via Unique Leader.

Continuing to support Imperium, The Kennedy Veil will be hitting the road next week as part of the Feast Winter Tour alongside Alterbeast, The Grindmother, and Aethere. Confirmed dates are as listed:

February

17 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

18 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chxrch

20 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground