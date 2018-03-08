THE KENNEDY VEIL Release "Flesh Of The Son" Vocal Playthrough Video

Sacramento, CA-based tech death unit The Kennedy Veil have released a vocal playthrough video for their track "Flesh Of The Son". The video showcases new vocalist Darren Liwen's monstrous range and abilities. "Flesh Of The Sun" is off of the band's newest full length Imperium which came out last year on Unique Leader.

Drummer Gabe Seeber commented, "We are excited to welcome Darren Liwen to The Kennedy Veil! If you have seen us recently on the Bloodletting North America Tour then you have seen what Darren brings to the table. We can't wait to begin writing our follow-up to Imperium and expanding even more on our sound."

Liwen added: "I am excited to officially announce that I am joining The Kennedy Veil as a full time member. I've done the last few tours with these guys and I'm stoked to move forward in regards to new music and meeting fans on the road. I hope you all enjoy my video for 'Flesh Of The Sun'!"